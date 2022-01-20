Cuba Top Communist Party Members on Working Visit to Central Province





Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Members of the Secretariat of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee kicked off a comprehensive working visit to the central province of Sancti Spiritus to check the pace of the implementation of the accords reached at the 8th Congress of the political organization and the role of the party in finding solutions to the problems facing the territory.



This is the first visit of its kind to take place after the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party and it aims at assessing political-ideological work, the social and economic activity, the performance of political organizations and the fight against illegal actions in the areas of production, distribution and commercialization of pharmaceuticals.



The visit is scheduled to cover over one hundred production and service centers and 25 communities to evaluate the social and economic particularities in this province and check on preparations for the people’s consultation about the new Code of Cuban Families.