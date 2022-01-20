Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Cuban Economy Ministry





Havana, Jan 19 (ACN) Italy’s Deputy Foreign Minister Marina Sereni learned about ongoing economic transformations in Cuba during a meeting with the island’s Economy and Planning minister Alejandro Gil.



Minister Gil told the visitor and diplomats with the Italian embassy in Havana about the current program of actions aimed at achieving territorial development. He also explained about the approval of micro, small and medium companies, according to the website of the Cuban Economy Ministry.



Up to date Cuban economy authorities have approved 1 471 new micro, small and medium companies since the move kicked off last September.



The Italian visitor expressed her government’s willingness to keep boosting bilateral cooperation with Cuba and support the implementation of economic development projects.