Cuban Council of State Will Submit two New Draft Bills to National Parliament





Havana, Jan 18 (ACN) Two draft bills were analyzed and approved by the Council of State prior to their presentation to the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament).



The two drafts were approved during a Council of State’s session on Tuesday in the presence of Parliament President Esteban Lazo and the First Secretary of the Communist Party and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



A first draft bill deals with the Food Sovereignty and Security, to be submitted to Parliament at the next Session of its 9th Legislature. The document establishes a legal framework to reach food sovereignty and strengthen food security in tune with the protection of the rights of all persons to access healthy and appropriate food.



A second draft legislation is about the Protection of Personal Data, which guarantees the rights of the persons to have their personal information protected; it also regulates the use and treatment of such data by third persons, legal or private entities. The document also aims at promoting a national culture on the protection of personal information, said Oscar Silvera Martinez, Justice Minister.



