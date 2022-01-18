Cuba sets conditions to begin popular consultation on the Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) The conditions are in place to begin next month and until April the popular consultation of the Family Code Project in its 24th version, said Alina Balseiro Gutierrez, president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), today in Havana.



In a press conference, Balseiro Gutierrez explained that 12,513 electoral district commissions, 109 special commissions, those of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym) were constituted.



The president of the CEN detailed that in January the Special Electoral Commission of the MINREX constitutes and trains the commissions that will lead the process in the consular offices or embassies based abroad, which will develop the consultation meetings in March.

Also, this month, the electoral authorities are being prepared, including the members of the auxiliary groups of information processing and jurists.



Balseiro Gutierrez emphasized the important role of the more than 15,000 jurists involved, including 1,606 students in their fourth and fifth courses of law, as they will lead the debate and clarify doubts about the draft regulations, if necessary.



According to the President of the CEN, 1,428 supervisors and 27,891 collaborators have been assigned throughout the national territory to guarantee transparency and control in this exercise of citizen participation.



Balseiro Gutierrez pointed out that from January 23 to 26 a National Meeting will take place, with the participation of the territories, in which the conditions will be checked to declare the country ready to face the consultation meetings as from February.



The culmination of the process of delivering the proposals to the National Assembly of People's Power for processing and consolidation is scheduled for May.



