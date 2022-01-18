It’s shameful global the inequality between rich and poor, Cuban FM states





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, described today as shameful the global inequality gap that exists between rich and poor, an aspect pointed out in the most recent report of the Oxford Committee for the Alleviation of Hunger (OXFAM).



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat highlighted the inequalities generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a period in which, according to the report, the wealth of the ten richest men in the world doubled and more than 160 million people fell into poverty.



In his communication, Rodriguez Parrilla also urged to reduce the differences that exist worldwide in this regard.



OXFAM's most recent report on inequalities, published Thursday on its website, states that "growing economic, racial and gender inequalities, as well as inequality between countries, are breaking our world.



It also recognizes that with the will of the countries and listening to the movements that demand changes in these issues, it will be possible to create an economy in which no one lives in poverty.



OXFAM International was founded in 1995 by a group of independent non-governmental organizations and aims to work together to make a greater impact in the global fight to reduce poverty and injustice.