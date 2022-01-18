Cuban Deputy Premier Addresses Youth’s Challenges





Havana, Jan 17 (ACN) The search for solutions to problems facing Cuban youths was addressed by deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman during a meeting Monday with researchers at the Havana-based Center for Studies on the Youth.



The top government Cuban official underscored the significance of research studies about domestic and external migration, the aging of the population and the professional aspirations of Cuban young people.



“We must study these processes to find solutions in our country to the problems facing the youths, which are not only of material nature,” said Chapman.



The deputy Prime Minister called for the promotion of social awareness about the importance of science and innovation in a scenario in which the use of technology is so necessary to address difficulties in all sectors.



During the meeting, several researchers shared their experiences during field studies and workshops with adolescents and women residing in five Havana neighborhoods. They said they have noticed even in very young people the need to transform the social environment, recreation as well as of issues linked to violence and family conflicts.



Chapman toured the center accompanied by its director Keyla Esteves and the first secretary of the Young Communist League National Committee Aylin Alvarez.



The Center for Studies on the Youth, set up fifty years ago, offers advice to youth organizations, spreads scientific studies results and launch youth surveys, with an upcoming one to be launch in 2024.