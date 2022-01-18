Cuba Launches Scientific Observatory for Domestic Trade





Havana, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuba launched an online scientific observatory for its domestic trade in an effort to empower innovation in the trade process.



A site like this one is expected to encourage new proposals for wholesale market in Cuba, said deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Tapia in reference to the new site opened today www.mincin.gob.cu, in the presence of Domestic Trade Minister Betsy Diaz.



The director of the Center for Knowledge Management, Carmen Martinez said the initiative consists of a center of shared knowledge aimed at meeting the preferences of the people and economic entities.