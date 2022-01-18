Cuban PM recalls 65th anniversary of the La Plata Combat





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz recalled today on Twitter the 65th anniversary of the Combat of La Plata, the first victory of the Rebel Army.



On Twitter, Marrero Cruz recalled the event when 29 guerrillas of the rising Rebel Army attacked the military post of La Plata, thus demonstrating that Fidel and the expeditionary fighters were alive.



"On #17DeEnero 1957, the rebel troops led by #Fidel, took the La Plata military post from the Batista dictatorship. This fact constituted the first victory of the #EjercitoRebelde, and showed that they were alive and willing to fight," he tweeted.



The victory of La Plata was an expression of the irrevocable combativeness and will to fight of the Rebel Army, and demonstrated their determination to overcome any setback and continue the struggle until the definitive triumph.