Cuban central province committed to photovoltaic solar energy





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) The generation of more than 27 gigawatts during 2021 by the battery of Photovoltaic Solar Parks (PSFV by its Spanish acronym) operating currently in the province of Sancti Spiritus, to respond to the electricity demand during peak hours, is one of the reasons that encourage specialists to continue promoting the use of this technology.



Ronald Linares Acosta, director of the Base Business Unit (UEB) Renewable Energy Source (FRE by its Spanish acronym) of the Electric Company in this province, pointed out to Cuban News Agency that this indicator represented a saving of more than 7,700 tons of diesel that Cuba did not have to use to produce electricity.



The executive also said, as a distinctive element, that as a result of this concept about 23,470 tons of carbon dioxide were not emitted into the atmosphere, a reality that complements the reasons for the call of the country's top management to promote the use of the FREs more and more every day.



Linares Acosta stated that with the aim of continuing to increase generation, investments are being made in this central territory to synchronize the solar parks Guasimal III, in the municipality of Sancti Spiritus, and Cristales, in Trinidad, with the capacity to generate 2.2 megawatts (MW) each, in the current period.

With this, the UEB director noted, this region will have almost 23 MW of installed capacity.



To develop the FRE, Linares Acosta announced that the intention is to add another 20 MW from foreign collaboration projects, which have already identified four other areas for the installation of solar parks in Batey Colorado, Yaguajay, Zaza del Medio, Taguasco, Jatibonico and Trinidad itself.



Likewise, he said, an energy resiliency project is underway that includes the installation of photovoltaic panels in isolated communities and houses in areas of difficult access and the repair of others already installed in similar scenarios.