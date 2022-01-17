Cuban President thanks solidarity with the island





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 16 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his gratitude for the aid sent by countries and solidarity organizations at a time when the U.S. blockade against the island has intensified.



The president referred on his Twitter account to the donations recently sent from Russia, Japan and the U.S. organizations Bridges of Love, Code Pink and The People's Forum.



On Saturday, a shipment organized by the aforementioned U.S. groups arrived in Havana with 15,000 pounds of powdered milk for pediatric hospitals, whereas Russia sent some 24 tons of multi-purpose medical protective suits and syringes to support the fight against COVID-19.