The Isle of Youth with High Electrification Level in Cuba





Havana, Jan 14 (ACN) The Isle of Youth, south of the main island of Cuba has reached 100 percent electrification, one of the highest levels on the island.



At present all residential clients are being benefitted with the electricity service, a reality that is quite different from the scenario of the country before 1959, when out of 600 clients only few homes had electricity, due to its high cost.



The result came out of an investment process benefitting the construction of homes and the improvement of the power system as part of a comprehensive development program for the special municipality.



The electricity output in the Isle of Youth is based on the burning of oil, and an incipient exploitation of renewable energy sources.