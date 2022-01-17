Water works to benefit vulnerable neighborhoods in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) The completion of the Jesus Menendez sewage system, drainage in the San Agustin area(western Havana), the dredging of Havana Bay and the protection of the South-Ariguanabo Basin are some of the works that the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) will develop this year to improve the hydraulic situation in the capital.



Manuel Paneque Gomez, provincial delegate of hydraulic resources, explained in a press conference that it is planned to give continuity to the pending aqueduct and sanitation works of 2021.



Other important tasks to be carried out during this period are the repair of the roads near the Cuatro Caminos market, which are heavily affected by floods during rainy periods, and changes in the water and sewage lines in the interiors of Havana Center's citadels.



Likewise, the entity, along with Aguas de La Habana Enterprise and the Sanitation Company, will continue operating in La Güinera and El Fanguito neighborhoods for the expansion of hydraulic networks and will continue with the installation of water metering systems to regulate the use of the valuable liquid, Paneque Gomez affirmed.



One of the institution's major aspirations is to reduce the use of water tankers in Havana, a service currently used by a total of 7,000 inhabitants of the capital.



During 2021, INRH worked in 65 vulnerable neighborhoods in Havana, in collaboration with the provincial authorities.