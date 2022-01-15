Cuban-Russian astronomical observatory to be opened today in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 14 (ACN) A Cuban-Russian observatory will be inaugurated today at the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy (IGA) with a professional wide-field 20-centimeter-diameter telescope.



The installation is topped by an automated white dome and its construction and assembly were the result of a collaboration agreement with the Institute of Applied Astronomy (IAA) and the Institute of Astronomy (INASAN), both belonging to the Russian Academy of Sciences.



Yariu Zayas, IGA communicator, also informed the Cuban News Agency that its opening will allow the development of observational astronomy and experimental astrophysics.



She indicated that its start-up concludes an acquisition process of equipment for the measurement of geophysical parameters, corresponding to the Cuba-GNSS projects and the Cuba-20RT optical robotic telescope itself.