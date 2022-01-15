Cuban postal company committed to transforming its products and services by 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Correos de Cuba Business Group starts 2022 focused on the transformation of its products and services for the benefit of its customers, as part of a commercial strategy that will include the next five years.



According to Liber Labrada Suarez, its marketing and business director, this year the company plans to expand its e-commerce services through alliances with the Transfermovil and EnZona platforms, in addition to increasing the offers in the virtual store for national sales, located in the Superfacil website, of Citmatel.



Among other projections, Labrada Suarez mentioned the interest in increasing the network of offices that provide the international money order service, in order to have at least one in each municipality at the end of the year.



Regarding the main projects within the organization, its marketing director mentioned the establishment of alliances with ETECSA (Cuban Communication Company) and universities to train personnel, and improvements in the salary and distribution of profits to workers.



He explained they are working to correct the problems identified in the quality of their services; for example, they intend to shorten delivery times for parcels and overcome deficiencies in customer service and attention.



For his part, Jose Manuel Valido Rodriguez, director of institutional communications of the postal organization, indicated that this Business Group is currently starting to establish alliances with private micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in order to speed up the international parcel delivery process.



The new alliances include self-employed workers and state-owned companies with a view to reducing delivery times of packages to customers due to the importance of this service for Cuban families, under the current conditions of limited resources in the country.



A total of 20 companies make up Correos de Cuba, one of which is the International Courier and Exchange, whose services include the import and export of mail, international postal shipments, courier and express courier services, as well as customs and freight forwarding services.