Cuba presents Science, Technology and Innovation Sector Program for International Relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) The Sectoral Program for Science, Technology and Innovation in International Relations was presented today in Havana to promote the development of research and innovation that favor the successful development of international economic and political relations for Cuba.



At the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MINREX its Spanish acronym) was also launched a call to the Cuban academic community in order to present projects for the implementation of the Program for the 2022-2026 period, with the participation of researchers from all universities, science, technology and innovation entities and other institutions, regardless of its management form.



Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, deputy minister of foreign affairs, pointed out that the objective is that institutions from the most diverse points of the national territory, associated with the system of scientific research on international relations respond to this call from the necessary ethical visions and committed to the revolutionary process.



For his part, Jose Ramon Cabanas, director of the Center for International Policy Research (CIPI by its Spanish acronym), added that the Sector Program, managed by such center, was approved on November 30, 2021 and counts on the experience of the National Program for International Relations initiated in 2015 with the development of 19 approved projects.



He pointed out that it includes conducting research related to global problems, regional studies, international law and politics, the use of information and communication technologies for political purposes and the global economy.



The launching of the Sector Program was also attended by Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, deputy minister of foreign affairs, as well as other officials of the MINREX, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, the Higher Institute of International Relations, the University of Havana and other academic and research institutions.





