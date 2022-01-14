Japan Donates 84 Buses to Cuba



Havana, Jan 13 (ACN) The Japanese government donated 84 buses to Cuba in an effort to help reinforce public transportation in the capital Havana, according to the Cuban Transportation Ministry.



A message on the Ministry’s Twitter account thanked Japan’s supportive gesture and added that the donation is part of a cooperation project between the governments of the two countries.



Havana’s Transportation Director Leandro Mendez told the local Tribuna de La Habana newspaper that the buses will offer services in four Havana terminals.



Havana’s governor Reinaldo Garcia said that the new buses will help improve the public transportation service in the city capital, which has been very deteriorated due to lack of resources, spare parts and tires.



The Cuba-Japan cooperation program opened in 2018 when Tokyo made donations to Havana’s community services to improve the collection of solid waste.