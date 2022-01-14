Díaz-Canel hails resumption of governmental tours





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described today the governmental visits to the provinces as an enriching mechanism of dialogue with the people.



Referring to the current government visit to the province of Granma, headed since this morning by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Díaz-Canel celebrated the resumption of those visits after the difficult period of interrupted activities and social isolation.



Together with Vice President Valdes Mesa, several deputy prime ministers, ministers and other authorities, Marrero Cruz traveled to the eastern province of Granma to evaluate the progress of socioeconomic development plans in the region. They visited agricultural areas for municipal consumption, as well as the Celia Sánchez Manduley Hospital, along with the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, and the main political and governmental authorities of the province.