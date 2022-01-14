Cuban Prime Minister leads government visit to eastern province





BAYAMO, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero is leading today a government visit to the province of Granma to evaluate the economic and social development plans for this eastern region.



As reported on Twitter by the Presidency, the leader toured agricultural production areas together with Deputy Prime Ministers Alejandro Gil (Minister of Economy and Planning) and Jorge Luis Tapia, where he urged the local authorities to design a successful model of food production with the human being at its center is man and insisted on the importance that people be encouraged to have good results for the benefit of their personal and family living conditions.



The Cuban Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda visited the Celia Sánchez Manduley Hospital, where they conveyed to the staff the gratitude of the country's leadership for their hard work during two years of fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have made great sacrifices while risking your own life. Much is said about those on the front line, but behind those valuable colleagues there have been thousands of you,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa visited a sugar enterprise where he received information about the delays in the current harvest because of technological difficulties and appealed to the top management’s sense of responsibility regarding the implementation of timely and accurate decisions for the sake of efficiency and quality in the production processes.



The government delegation also includes Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Deputy Prime Ministers Inés María Chapman Waugh and Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, and the Ministers of Domestic Trade and of Education, among other senior leaders of branches deemed essential for the development of the nation.