Díaz-Canel makes an appeal to study of the Family Code bill





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called today on Twitter to study the Family Code bill approved by the National Assembly of People's Power and scheduled for a popular consultation in February and April.



Díaz-Canel stressed that the consultation process will help improve a project that he described as a song to the rights of all.



The new Family Code, already published in the Official Gazette in order to get feedback from the Cuban people, recognizes people’s right to diversity and to start a family in line with the Constitution and its principles of equality, non-discrimination and human dignity. It also strengthens family responsibility from the emotional, educational, formative and economic point of view and places love at the center of family relations.



As to the popular consultation, Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez, chair of the National Electoral Council, announced that 78,000 thousand meeting points will be organized at the level of our constituencies.



The training sessions for those who will be in charge of the electoral process will start before the end of the month with the participation of the National Union of Cuban Jurists and a number of legal institutions in the selection and preparation of our attorneys in matters of the Family Code.