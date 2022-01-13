Cuban Police Department and Law Firms sign new cooperation agreements





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) In the context of the approval of the new Law 143/21 on Criminal Procedure, the General Division of the National Revolutionary Police (DGPNR) and the National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC) signed today a cooperation agreement to strengthen and improve relations between both parties.



ONBC President, M.Sc. Lilia María Hernández Doejo, and DGPNR Chief, Brigadier General Oscar Callejas Valcarce, signed the document intended to guarantee legal counsel for defendants and victims alike during criminal investigations and to enforce the rule of law in the context of both the legal proceedings and the criminal prosecution process.



The agreement includes setting up rapid communication channels at all levels and structures, as well as the provision of legal training where needed.



Approved in the 7th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power, the new Criminal Procedure Act adds new legal safeguards for the benefit of defendants, reinforces the presumption of innocence and lays down more precise regulations concerning preventive detention and its surveillance by the courts of law.