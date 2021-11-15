Restarting the school year gives us hope, Elian Gonzalez says





CARDENAS, Matanzas, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) This moment paves the way for a new normality and gives us hope, said today Elian Gonzalez Brotons, the former child freed from the Miami mafia thanks to a worldwide claim, who participated in the provincial ceremony for the resumption of the 2020-2021 school year, held in his former school.



In exclusive statements to the Cuban News Agency, the young man expressed the confidence of the families in the educational system and the Cuban vaccines against COVID-19 applied in the country, the first to immunize its child population.



To be here and see these children happy to return to classes is to win the battle against the pandemic, all this would not be possible without the Revolution we have because we are a small blockaded and underdeveloped country; our socialism is not perfect but it is up to us to improve it, he appreciated.



A victim of the cruel Cuban Adjustment Act, the boy Elian was five years old when in 1999 he was kidnapped in the United States by the anti-Cuban mafia, an event that motivated the Battle of Ideas initiated in Cardenas by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution.

Livan Izquierdo Alonso, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, and Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the territory, presided over the ceremony held at the Marcelo Salado elementary school, where teachers who worked hard in the red zone during the battle against the epidemic were recognized.



The 496 schools in this province are already working normally at all levels, with more than 100,000 students, of which more than 46,000 returned to classes Monday.