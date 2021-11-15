Cuba showed a positive COVID-19 behavior during the last week, expert confirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuba continues registering favorable indicators in the epidemiological situation due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, with figures that are gradually decreasing every week.



The national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, assessed today as positive the behavior reported during the 45th week of the year, due to the decrease in incidence rates, pediatric cases, deaths and other indicators.



In his weekly presentation, Duran Garcia emphasized that this is a gradual reduction that is achieved month by month and week after week.



He pointed out that in week 45, 129,153 samples were processed, for a total of 2,757 positives and an average of 394 cases per day.



The expert noted that there was also a reduction in the number of autochthonous cases, with 2,726 in the last seven days, compared to 3,953 in the previous week.



As for pediatric cases, the specialist indicated that the 430 confirmed cases this week show a decrease in relation to the 600 cases registered in the same period last year.



On November 12, the lowest number of pediatric patients since April was registered with 43 positives; however, work must continue to minimize the number of cases in this population group, Duran Garcia emphasized.



He regretted that during the last seven days 20 people died, an indicator that shows a decrease, with six deaths less than in the previous week.



Thanks to the country's health care protocols, there was one day in week 45 in which no deaths were reported, the epidemiology official concluded.