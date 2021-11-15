Cuban president highlights returning to school of over 700,000 pioneers





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Twitter that today the country has over 700,000 pioneers returning to classrooms, receiving friends, relatives and tourists.



In his message, the Cuban leader added that Cuba is also reactivating its productive activities and reducing the number of cases of COVID-19.



On the same social media, Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, stressed that the new normality gives us back the long-awaited daily life.



With new dreams and goals, Cuba Vive opens up to the world and is reborn, wrote the head of Cuban diplomacy.



For her part, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, stressed that this November 15, children will fill the schools with their joy and more visitors and tourists will come to enjoy this beautiful island and share with its wonderful people, as well as the celebrations for Havana's 502nd anniversary.



General Director of Press, Communication and Image of the foreign ministry, Juan Antonio Fernandez Palacios, emphasized that Cuba lives, studies and works, as every day without forgetting the two pandemics: the US blockade imposed on the island and the COVID-19.