Cuba woke up today ready to continue defending its sovereignty and peace





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Despite the unfavorable weather, this promises to be a Monday of multiple emotions and motivations to continue defending the Revolution, of color and excitement in schools, of patriotic symbols from balconies and facades of buildings, of unceasing combat in social media against those who sow so much hatred and violence, because Cuba woke up ready to continue defending its sovereignty and peace.



Nobody and nothing, not even the rain, may spoil the party, that is, the beginning of the new normality after two years of confrontation with COVID-19, with the resumption today of the school year in the country, the reopening of borders and tourist activity, the continuity of the vaccination process, the development of the Havana Biennial and the festivities for the 502nd anniversary of the founding of this Villa de San Cristobal, capital of all Cubans, among other activities.



The challenge of opening the borders and accepting the arrival of relatives, tourists and the possibility of celebrating the end of the year and the anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, we have to do it with total responsibility so as not to go backwards, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel said recently in reference to how the Caribbean island has managed to control the pandemic and is making progress in the vaccination of its people.



This November 15, more than 700,000 students from kindergarten to fifth grade of Primary Education and Special Education will return to classes all over Cuba, while the higher education level will return completely to school, with the incorporation of students from the University of Oriente and the University of Pinar del Rio to their centers.



Also, as of today, the arrivals and departures of international travelers in airports, marinas and cruise terminals will be gradually restored, but in the midst of such announced and encouraging news, the arrival, at sunset, of the 31st United States-Cuba Friendship Caravan, coming from no less than Miami, is still very significant.



For his part, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban minister of foreign affairs, denounced on Twitter, the announcement from the United States of a free VPN for users in the island in the midst of a political-communication campaign, while the rest of the world must pay for it.



And, on Sunday, with the usual spirit of age, hundreds of young people gathered at the corridors of the Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso, in front of the emblematic Central Park, in an activity called the "Sit-in of the Red Scarves", an event that served to reaffirm the confidence of the new generations in the Cuban social project.



Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the party and president of the republic, arrived there, where a presentation by singer-songwriter Tony Avila took place, who expressed that the island "is going to live in peace, and living in peace we are going to improve ourselves".

