Díaz-Canel attends main ceremony for resumption of school year





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended the main ceremony for the resumption of the school year, a very special date for students in Cuba after almost two years away from their classrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Held in Ciudad Escolar Libertad in Havana with the presence of Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Minister of Education Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, the celebrations are also a tribute to the undeniable legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and his role in the formation of the new generations.



Rosalía González de Armas, a sixth grade pioneer students who read the students' commitment, highlighted their joy to be back in school and described their reunion with friends and teachers as wonderful.



During the event, which gathers elementary school students, the distinction Valientes por la Vida (Brave for Life) will be awarded to three educational institutions for their extraordinary participation in and dedication to the fight against the pandemic.