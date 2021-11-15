Measures to resume public transport services in Cuba conclude today





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 15 (ACN) Today marks the end of the program of measures of the Ministry of Transportation (MITRANS) for the gradual reestablishment of its public services, albeit without neglecting the fact that COVID-19 is shrinking back but still not over.



Cuba’s borders will start to gradually reopen as of this Monday too taking into account the existing capacity in our airports, marinas and cruise terminals to enforce the current health protocols. MITRANS also lifted the ban on pleasure and passenger boats on Cuban territorial waters.



In Havana, the Provincial Transport Enterprise keeps easing up mobility schedules taking into account the peak hours of entry to, and exit from, workplaces and schools.



MITRANS has also provided for the availability of 70 state vehicles to reinforce the service of the busiest routes and guarantee the transportation of infected people.