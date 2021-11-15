Díaz-Canel attends concert with the Red Handkerchiefs in Havana's Central Park





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel attended this Sunday the concert of singer-songwriter Tony Ávila with the young people of the Red Handkerchiefs, which took place in the halls of the Alicia Alonso Grand Theater, in front of the emblematic Central Park.



"In the front row, with his #PañueloRojo, is our President @DiazCanelB. He sings and smiles... because #CubaViveyAbraza. "#Cuba is going to live in peace, and living in peace we are going to perfect ourselves," reported on Twitter the profile of the Presidency.



Representatives of dissimilar sectors of Cuban civil society have been staging an anti-imperialist sit-in since Friday in the Central Park of this capital.



The group, called Los Pañuelos Rojos (Red Handkerchiefs), released a statement in which they emphasize that this action aims to show their disagreement with the practices of unconventional warfare carried out against peace in Cuba.



The initiative arose when a group of collectives and civil society leaders joined the Telegram platform, based on the need to participate as diverse social subjects in the complex socio-political environment of the country.



The planned activities, which include singing, concerts, poetry readings, speeches related to the future of the nation, documentary screenings and book presentations, have been extended until today.