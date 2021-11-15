Cuban President congratulates his Mexican counterpart on his birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) #CubaViveyAbraza to @lopezobrador who yesterday turned 68 years old wrapped by the love of his people. Congratulations President and thank you always for your exemplary solidarity that we do not forget, wrote Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Cuban president on his Twitter account.



The president posted a link in his message in Twitter in which the newspaper El Universal, from the brother country, reviews the celebration, which took place this Saturday.



This morning, accompanied by a mariachi band and with a cake, followers of President @lopezobrador_ went to the National Palace to sing "Las Mañanitas" and celebrate his 68th birthday, the publication highlights, accompanied by a video.



In commemorating the 211th anniversary of the beginning of the Independence Revolution last September, López Obrador called on behalf of the government he represents to the US government to lift the blockade against Cuba, "because no state has the right to subjugate another people, another country".



He affirmed that Cuba is a people that has known, like few others in the world, how to defend with dignity its right to live free and independent, without allowing any foreign power to interfere in its internal affairs.