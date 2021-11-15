Cuban Foreign Minister denounces destabilizing plan against the Island





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 14 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced the announcement of a free VPN for users of the island in the midst of a political-communication campaign, while the rest of the world must pay for it.



The Minister pointed out on the social network Twitter that said service is supported by 19 servers located in the United States.



"In the midst of a political-communication campaign, a VPN is announced that is curiously free for users in #Cuba, while the rest of the world must pay for it. No one will be surprised that this service is supported by 19 servers located in the USA."



Of the total number of servers, nine are located in New York and 10 in Virginia, to support the US government's propaganda operation against the Antillean nation.



This service obeys the purpose of those who finance it, Washington accuses the Cuban government of being the enemy of the Internet but blocks applications of common use anywhere on the planet, highlights a banner accompanying the diplomat's message.



Likewise, Rodríguez Parrilla pointed out that when a product like this is free only for Cuban residents, it means that they want to sell our sovereignty.



It is a lucrative business for the subversive anti-Cuban industry that desperately bets on a destabilization campaign, he added