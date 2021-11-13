Cuban President, We are watchful and Prepared to Defend the Revolution





Havana, Nov 12 (ACN) In the face of an imperial strategy aimed at toppling the Cuban Revolution, we are watchful and prepared to defend it by facing any attempt to interfere with our constitutional order, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in a televised appearance on Friday.



The First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party said they have tried to unleash certain events since July 11 up to November 15, but this does not disturb our sleep, said the head of state.



The future of the country is built from present times based on hope, prosperity and revolution, evidenced in the results obtained in controlling COVID-19, in the progressive reanimation of the economy, in the reopening of the school year, the inauguration of the Havana Visual Arts Biennial and the setting up of a modern biotech plant at the Mariel Special Development Zone with 100-percent Cuban capital.



The president also referred to efforts to boost sugar production, improve entrepreneurial performance and food production and the government action on key social sectors.



He mentioned the intense legislative work which this year includes the consideration of a new Family Code.



Diaz-Canel said Cubans love peace, solidarity and friendship as they defend a socialist revolution project which follows the will of the people based on the citizens’ participation.



The upcoming National Defense Day will take place as a genuine action of people’s participation to keep defending the country’s sovereignty. “We are open to dialog, debate and social improvement; we want to further advance our democracy and spaces for exchange, but we are closed pressures, blackmail and foreign interference, he stressed.



Peace along the ideological and battles are among the country’s priorities in an increasingly aggressive and unsafe world scenario, said the Cuban President.