Cuban president to hold special address on national television tonight



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel will speak today at 8:30 p.m. on national television to talk to the people about the new normality and other current issues, the local foreign ministry announced on Twitter.

The addressing by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country will be broadcast live on Cubavision, Cubavision International and Canal Caribe channels.

