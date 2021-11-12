Chinese foreign ministry condemns any kind of meddling in Cuba's internal affairs





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Webin condemned today any kind of meddling in Cuba's internal affairs, and reiterated the unrestricted support to the Caribbean nation, in its right to protect its national sovereignty.



During his usual weekly presentation, the Chinese official rejected the U.S. practice of creating rumors and promoting destabilizing actions inside Cuba, informed Havana's ambassador to Beijing, Carlos Miguel Pereira.



In addition, the spokesman urged the U.S. government to conduct its relations with Cuba in accordance with the basic norms of international relations and the United Nations Charter.



Wang Webin also ratified his country's full support to the Caribbean island in its pursuit of its own development path, adapted to its own national conditions and allowing for the improvement of the Cuban people's welfare.



In this regard, he demanded Washington to immediately end the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



On the other hand, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, denounced on Wednesday before the diplomatic staff accredited in Havana the increase of destabilizing actions of the U.S. government in the country.



Powerful communicational machinery is used to recreate a non-existent scenario of instability and violence, and to force a change of regime for strictly political motivations, which serve the interests of power groups in that country, the Cuban diplomat added.



He pointed out that since September 22 to date there have been 29 declarations from the U.S. aimed at encouraging, advising and instigating destabilization actions in Cuba.



We know that pressure is being exerted on part of the diplomatic corps in Havana and on foreign correspondents, Rodriguez Parrilla concluded.