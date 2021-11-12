Important Cuban historian dies at 72





LAS TUNAS, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Victor Manuel Marrero Zaldivar, historian of the city of Las Tunas (eastern Cuba), died in this city due to cardiovascular complications, at the age of 72 years old. His burial is scheduled for Friday morning.



The outstanding intellectual, member of the Cuban Academy of History and the most renowned researcher of the life of Major General Vicente Garcia Gonzalez, died on Thursday afternoon.



During the 36 years he worked as historian of Las Tunas, he published more than 20 books, among which are Vicente Garcia, legend and reality, as well as others related to the provincial capital and mambises officers closest to the famous patriot, developing an intensive research work.



He was the first to receive in Las Tunas the Provincial History Award, given by the Union of Historians of the territory.