Cuban President Says Community Advancement is Key for the Revolution





Bayamo, Cuba, Nov 11 (ACN) Cuba’s Communist Party Leader and President Miguel Diaz-Canel called to keep up the Revolution work from the communities and with the participation of all the people.



“We are witnessing a higher stage in terms of social labor and the work of the People’s Power, in which the development of local neighborhoods boost the progress of municipalities, provinces and the whole country,” said Diaz-Canel after learning about transformations in local communities of the eastern province of Granma.



The People’s Power is political patrimony of the Cuban Revolution, designed by historic leader Fidel Castro, based on the people’s participation and a far-reaching democratic spirit to find solutions to the problems and it must be defended, the president said.

These are tense and complex economic times, so we all must watch on the quality and sustainability of the works and attend to the most vulnerable people with solidarity, support and affection, he noted.



The Cuban president was accompanied by the Party’s Organization Secretary Roberto Morales, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil and the National leader of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution Gerardo Hernandez.