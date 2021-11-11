Progress in the recovery of Havana’s public lighting system





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 11 (ACN) As part of the efforts to restore the public lighting system in Havana, nearly 200 lamps made in Cuba have been delivered as part of a project undertaken by the city's Electric Enterprise, the Industrial Enterprise for Informatics, Communications and Electronics (GEDEME) and the self-employed sector.



GEDEME's director of innovation and technology, Fernando Fernández, said that there are more than 75,000 street lights installed in Havana, but 60,000 of them use sodium technology, which consumes a lot of energy and has low lighting power, not to mention that more than 15% of them are out of order.



Given the high cost that Cuba has to pay to import them, the aforesaid entities decided to recycle and recover the existing street lights—obsolete devices with more than 30 years of operation—to fit them with LED technology.



“Our plan is to expand this project with the purchase of 9,000 of these modules to fix all the broken lamps in Havana,” he remarked. “This effort began when Qatar granted a credit to the Government of Havana in 2020, taking into account the poor lighting in neighborhoods and avenues after the 2019 tornado that caused great damage in several municipalities.”



Besides, as part of Cuba’s energy efficiency program, the Russian government and representatives of the Russian business community donated 15,000 LED lamps for public lighting on Tuesday, according to press reports.



The lamps were delivered to the Electrical Union of the Ministry of Energy and Mines by Alexander Bogatir, Russia's commercial representative in Cuba, and Andrey Novitski, director of the Ural Optical Mechanical Plant.