Casa de las Americas calls to prevent Cuba's truth from being silenced





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 11 (ACN) In a message to friends of Cuba around the world, Casa de las Americas called on Wednesday to prevent the truth of the Caribbean nation from being silenced, in view of the new escalation of destabilizing plans to promote a regime change.



The text, published in the institution's Information Portal, points out that just when the country begins to recover from the effects of the pandemic the war drums are starting to beat again in favor of maneuvers wrapped in terms such as "constitutional rights" and "peaceful marches".



Declarations by US government officials and influential figures in Congress regarding the provocation planned for November 15, instigated and financed from that northern country, are an example of this aggression.



A campaign has been launched in the media and social networks to portray Cuba as a failed state whose government resorts to repression and violation of human rights to perpetuate itself in power, the message indicates.



In reality, it continues, its goal is to make people suffer and pave the way for a social outburst.



"It seemed that the Trump administration's policy had taken hostility towards Cuba to insurmountable limits by adding another 243 punitive measures to the blockade. However, far from eliminating such a criminal policy, his successor has been astonishingly cynical and reinforced those measures to keep it in place at all costs, using all kinds of threats and outbursts," Casa de las Americas points out.



It stresses that during the months of the pandemic there has been no offer of help from the U.S. government. Not even when the oxygen production plant broke down were specific licenses granted to send oxygen to Cuba.



Likewise, the text underlines that Washington's harassment of Cuba is part of the imperial strategy of domination, which fights by fire and sword against any emancipating project, particularly in America.



The cultural institution quotes the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, when he said: "Everything done by the governments of the United States in this hemisphere up to the present time was strongly influenced by their obsession and fear of the disconcerting presence of the Cuban Revolution".