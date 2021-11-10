Havana's Historic Center, a university campus in the style of Eusebio Leal





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) Perla Rosales, deputy director of the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana (OHCH), said one of their plans for 2022 is the reorientation of the historic center to turn it into a great "university campus", an idea of the former historian and the person responsible for the restoration of Havana's heritage, Eusebio Leal, whose thought is enshrined in this aspiration.



She referred to the current status of this effort, expected to finish in 2023, with the end of the works at the Convent of Santa Clara, a project undertaken with the cooperation of the European Union to teach heritage restoration to Latin American and Caribbean students.



Another project is a "smart city" developed through the integration into the OHCH management model of a strategy to use new technologies so that the local community and institutions can work more consistently, as well as the rehabilitation of an elementary school that will function as smart educational center by linking the ICTs with learning.



Another goal of the OHCH is to endow some splendor to local spaces long fallen into disuse by leasing them to non-state management forms, a way to get more funds for rehabilitation works in the historic center.



In the social sphere, the OHCH has among its main priorities the acceleration of investments in housing for local residents, a humanist project designed for mothers with three or more children.



The OHCH, which has played a key role to salvage the capital city and its historical memory, carries out heritage rehabilitation and develops a conscientious social and educational work in the community, along with sustainable tourism management practices.