Delegates render accounts to constituents in unconventional dialogue with the people





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 10 (ACN) The 3rd nationwide rendering of account process through which delegates respond to their voters, to be held until December 23, should be marked by the resumption of a candid, informal dialogue with the people, a critical review of the People's Power’s performance, and the search for solutions to our social problems in the current economic situation.



These meetings in the neighborhoods, the last ones of the current mandate, will be part of the celebrations for the 45th anniversary of the local organs of the People's Power after a two-year-long interruption imposed by COVID-19. Therefore, they must pay tribute to those members of the community who have made outstanding contributions to the fight against the epidemic and urge everyone to keep observing the health protocols and thus achieving better health indicators.



A novel element this time, as per Act 132 on the work of the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power, the delegates must submit their reports for the constituencies’ approval. Other than that, they will promote the usual debates and bring voters up to date on the progress of the main programs or tasks at local, regional and national level.



In order to ensure a large turnout and hold quality meetings in tune with the complex and difficult times the Revolution is going through today, which demand people’s unity and conscious participation, the delegates have attended seminars and discussed President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s words to presidents of the Municipal Assemblies on September 30.



According to Homero Acosta, Secretary of the National Assembly of People's Power, the bond between the people and their representatives, as well as both parties’ ability to seek and find solutions in such a way that citizen participation leads to the transformation of the community, are the essence of People's Power.



“Sometimes the delegates do not have the solution to people’s problems, but they give explanations and do whatever they can to resolve problems often caused by objective limitations derived from the U.S. blockade but sometimes by inefficiency and poor management,” he said.



“The 45th anniversary of the local government bodies should be a source of pride and an opportunity for reflection on how to keep improving ourselves; hence the need to understand the concept of People's Power,” he remarked at a recent press conference.



The Secretary of the Cuban Parliament clarified that the experience of popular participation is not only of the organizations, since a process promoted from the neighborhoods is the genesis of what People's Power should be in terms of citizen engagement and community revitalization because—he pointed out—the formal mechanisms are not enough.