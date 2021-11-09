Cuban FM highlights creative city status granted by UNESCO to Santiago de Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) The status of creative city granted by UNESCO to Santiago de Cuba was highlighted today by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



On Twitter, Cuban diplomat stressed that the Caribbean nation already has three cities in the Network of that organization, and stressed the desire to continue promoting sustainable urban development from culture.



According to Cuban composer Rodolfo Vaillant, the condition of musical city emphasizes the merits of the city, which achieved a dizzying and deep development in this expression, which allowed it to gather genres such as the trova, son, bolero and the conga.



With this declaration, UNESCO honors the city's musical history, which is marked by great personalities such as Pepe Sanchez, Miguel Matamoros, Ñico Saquito, Francisco Repilado "Compay Segundo", Pacho Alonso, Enrique Bonne, Electo Silva and Eduardo "Tiburon" Morales.

Thus, Santiago de Cuba is included in a select list of 295 cities in the world with the title.