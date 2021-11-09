Cuban minister of education participates at UNESCO's general conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) Cuban education minister Ena Elsa Velazquez Cobiella is participating today at the 41st General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which takes place in Paris, France.



On Twitter, the minister informed that in the forum she will share the experiences of the Caribbean nation in the confrontation with the COVID-19, and the resumption of classroom teaching activities, after the immunization of students with their own vaccines.



Velazquez Cobiella also pointed out on the aforementioned social media that the high-level segment on Education will be held on November 10 and 11.



It will include the presentation of a report on the future of education on the planet, drawing guidelines in this sector, so affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prensa Latina reported.



The 41st General Conference began today until November 24, with the participation of high-level representatives of the 193 Member States.