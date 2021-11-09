Office of the Historian of Havana proposes activities to celebrate 502nd anniversary of the city





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 9 (ACN) On the occasion of the 502nd anniversary of the founding of the town of San Cristobal de La Habana, the Office of the Historian of the city (OHCH by its Spanish acronym) proposes a series of activities, which, also, will become a tribute to the legacy of Eusebio Leal.



The city, which is gradually returning to the presence of cultural activities, will host a series of actions developed by the OHCH, that has drawn up a strategy that seeks, from its conception, to promote the patrimonial, artistic and social approach.



Thus, several events are part of the celebrations, such as the Book Fair for the 25th anniversary of Editorial Boloña, which will begin on November 9, and will offer the public the presentation of new books, as well as the sale of volumes already published.



The first Community Cultural Forum will also be held, an initiative of the TerArte sociocultural project of the Plaza Vieja Popular Council, so that the neighborhoods and cultural projects of Old Havana join the celebrations for the 502nd birthday of the Cuban capital.

One of the highlights of these celebrations is the Galician International Colloquium, testimonial anthropology and culture of poverty, which will take place on November 16 and 17.



Concerts, activities for children, exhibitions, visual arts exhibits, the inauguration of new premises, presentations of literary novelties, panels and tours are some of the proposals to choose from in the celebration of this new birthday of Havana, which comes along with the revival of its squares and cultural life.