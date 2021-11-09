School in Havana, host central ceremony for the resumption of the 2020-2021 academic year





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) The Antonio Maceo Grajales Basic Secondary School, located in La Lisa, Havana, was selected to hold today the central ceremony for the resumption of the 2020-2021 academic year.



Thanks to the decrease of daily cases of Covid-19 in Cuba, students, educators, family members and community factors gathered in that school, with an outstanding trajectory in scientific-educational activity, to resume the 2020-2021 school year.



At the ceremony, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party, and Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, governor of the province, respectively, presented awards to the construction brigade La Batalla and the Construction Company of Architectural Works No. 53, for their outstanding participation in the repair of this Basic Secondary School.



In addition, the Rafael Maria de Mendive medal and the Valientes por la Vida ("Brave for Life") award were given to education workers with exemplary trajectories, who have contributed to maintaining the achievements of education on high, especially in this period of pandemic.



Other participants were Cira Piñero Alonso, vice minister of education; Yoania Falcon Suarez, provincial director of education; Niurka Maria Gonzalez Ormará, general secretary of the national union of education, science and sports workers and Ana Rosa Granda Esteban, first secretary of the provincial committee of the Young Communist League.