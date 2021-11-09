MEP reiterates his support for the Cuban revolution in the face of new provocations





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) Manu Pineda, vice president of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Cuba in the European Parliament, said today in Havana that he did not come on vacation, but to be at the service of the Cuban Revolution, to be useful to its people, to defend its sovereignty when imperialism tightens its attacks with more provocations and blockade.



The MEP and member of the United Left and the Communist Party of Spain (PCE by its Spanish acronym) said these words to Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, when he was welcomed by the leadership of the Cuban parliament in the Capitol of Havana, its institutional headquarters, where he thanked him for everything lawmakers do in support of Cuba, and explained the main battles the country is fighting.



Pineda pointed out that in the sessions of that body based in Brussels he is not the only voice of the Cuban people before those from the right who lie and distort the reality of the largest of the Antilles, and ask for a change of system; like me many MEPs also support the Revolution, he said.

He conveyed to Lazo a cordial greeting and hug not only from the members of the aforementioned Parliamentary Friendship Group but also from Jose Luis Centelles, president of the PCE, and reiterated that they will not stop fighting for the dignity and sovereignty of that people, which in the midst of the epidemic sent medical brigades to Europe and other regions and is an example of world solidarity.



From the left, communication must be strengthened, since the vision of what happened in Cuba on July 11 was distorted and manipulated by the media and social media, Pineda continued.



Lazo explained to the MEP the intentions behind the alleged march, not at all peaceful, called for November 15 in several places of the Cuban territory, as part of the unconventional war manual of the U.S. government.



Manu Pineda, whose words that the Cuban government is at the service of its people and does not obey orders from the empire, pronounced last September 16 before the European Parliament, made headlines in many media around the world, will be carrying out an intense work agenda, including visits to places of socio-economic interest and exchanges with officials in Cuba.



