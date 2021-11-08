Díaz-Canel praises progress in vaccination and control of COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted on Twitter the progress made by the Caribbean country in vaccination and effective control against COVID-19.



The leader recognized the results of immunization with vaccines developed by the Caribbean nation, which he assured is the result of hard collective work.



"Meanwhile, the #COVID19 numbers continue to fall: the fruit of everyone's hard work," he added.



José Ángel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, said this Saturday, at the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, that as of last November 4, 7 458 669 Cubans - 76.2% of the possible population to be vaccinated - already had their vaccination schedule completed.



In a special way, he said that on that day the country surpassed the figure of 10 million Cubans who had started their vaccination program.



He also pointed out that these figures should increase even more in the coming days, since 1.6 million children who are currently in the process of receiving their third dose and more than 45 thousand convalescent adults who received their medical discharge in August will be added to them.



The head of the sector stressed that by the end of this month 90% of the Cuban population should be vaccinated.



Our purpose," he said, "is to reach every Cuban who can be vaccinated and in this sense we continue working in each of the territories in order to comply with the vaccination program designed.



Portal Miranda is currently touring the whole country to evaluate the fulfillment of the plan and the measures in each place in a particular way, since the process does not behave in the same way in all the territories.