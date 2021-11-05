All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
November Friday

Cuba supports global commitment to the environment at COP26



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Cuba supports the collective commitment to a 30% reduction of global methane emissions by 2030, compared to 2020 levels, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

Mr. Rodríguez wrote on Twitter that this goal would make it possible to reduce global warming by 2050 and prevent the death of thousands of people.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP26, held in Glasgow, Scotland, is expected to adopt concrete plans to curb global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero as part of the Paris Agreement to limit the planet's temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Cuba ratified its commitment to the environment and expressed its aspiration to translate it into concrete results.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News