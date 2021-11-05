Díaz Canel: "Making sustainable what we have achieved is our great challenge"





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted today on Twitter that Cuba began to administer COVID-19 booster doses of vaccines SoberanaPlus or Abdala to those over 18 years of age as part of a process scheduled to start six months after the completion of the vaccination scheme.



Come November 8, a new health campaign for the COVID-19 booster vaccination will take off in Havana, beginning with health workers.



Qualifying for the booster dose is contingent on having received the complete scheme. Besides, it has to be more than five months after they received the last dose.



This is again a voluntary vaccination process, intended to make sure that people remain protected against SARS-CoV-2.