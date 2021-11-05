All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
05
November Friday

Díaz Canel: "Making sustainable what we have achieved is our great challenge"



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez highlighted today on Twitter that Cuba began to administer COVID-19 booster doses of vaccines SoberanaPlus or Abdala to those over 18 years of age as part of a process scheduled to start six months after the completion of the vaccination scheme.

Come November 8, a new health campaign for the COVID-19 booster vaccination will take off in Havana, beginning with health workers.

Qualifying for the booster dose is contingent on having received the complete scheme. Besides, it has to be more than five months after they received the last dose.

This is again a voluntary vaccination process, intended to make sure that people remain protected against SARS-CoV-2.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News