Cuban Vice President visits sites of socioeconomic interest in central Cuba





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Nov 4 ( ACN) Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa is fulfilling a long agenda of work items in the province of Camagüey, where he is visiting sites of socio-economic interest.



Accompanied by local authorities, Valdés Mesa started his tour in a People’s Council engaged in a day of Integrated Community Work, a weekly initiative resulting from people-government cooperation links.



These visits are in keeping with an action plan to get executives of enterprises and organizations involved in activities intended to hear about and settle people’s problems or to give an account of their management.



The city of Camagüey has been the object of social works that include the repair and maintenance of roads, grocery stores, doctor’s offices and public parks, as well as the dredging of sewers and the sanitation of rivers.



During the day, the Cuban vice-president will visit a sugar enterprise and other agricultural production facilities.