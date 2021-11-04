MINED concludes tour of educational centers in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 4 (ACN) Working commissions of the Ministry of Education (MINED) concluded a tour around several provinces to review the existing conditions in those regions to resume the school year, on November 8 and 15.



Deputy Minister of Education Eugenio González Pérez mentioned on his Twitter account the visit he made to the Home for children without parental care in the province of Mayabeque, where he met the staff and talked with the children.



Meanwhile, MINED’s General Director of Basic Education Marlen Triana Mederos, who visited educational centers in the province of Granma, stated her assurance that the 2020-2021 school year will be a success, whereas First Deputy Minister Cira Piñeiro Alonso went to several schools in the province of Camagüey a few days before the beginning of the in-person learning process.



According to MINED's web page, Giorvys Taquechel Román, General Director of High School Education, highlighted the good qualification of the teachers and the measures to monitor students who, for certain reasons, have not been able to complete the vaccination program. He also reviewed the structural conditions of the schools, recently submitted to improvements.



The official said that food and other supplies are guaranteed, although he referred to some complaints about the transportation and delivery of supplies to pre-university, polytechnic and day schools in general. “We are seeking solutions to those problems,” he said. “In the meantime, the staff should keep working regularly with the students and keep in close contact with their families.”