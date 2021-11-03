Cuban ministry of education checks conditions for the resumption of the school year





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) During a tour of the provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Ciego de Avila, Cienfuegos and Pinar del Rio, the working commissions of the ministry of education (MINED) verified the existing conditions in those territories for the resumption of the school year, on November 8 and 15.



According to MINED's web page, vice minister Eugenio Gonzalez Perez emphasized, during his visit to the westernmost province of Cuba, the measures to be adopted for the resumption of the school year in Pinar del Rio.



Meanwhile, in Cienfuegos (central Cuba), anothe vice-minister Dania Lopez Gulbone, reflected on the need to work on the strict compliance with the measures to keep schools organized, clean and to continue preparing the family.



During the same day, first vice minister Cira Piñeiro Alonso checked in Holguin (east), the functioning of different educational institutions of Primary and Basic Secondary Education as well as Home No. 3 for children without family support.



In Guantanamo(also in eastern region), the main issues discussed were the preparations for the resumption of the second and third group of students, emphasizing the rigorous compliance with hygienic-sanitary conditions, the analysis of the teaching coverage and professional training of the professors.



The meetings with educators also served to recognize workers of the sector who have stood out as district delegates, activities developed within the framework of the celebrations for the 45th Anniversary of the Bodies of People's Power.