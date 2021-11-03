Cuba recovers optimal levels of medicinal oxygen production





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, announced today on Twitter the stability in the production of medical oxygen for the Cuban health system.



On this social media, Cuban leader informed that this resource has already recovered its optimal levels, while inventories of this essential product are being restored.



During the confrontation with the pandemic, the Cuban health system presented limitations with the coverage of medical oxygen for the care of patients with COVID-19, due to a breakdown in the main plant producing the product in the country.



Faced with this situation, Cuba had to seek alternatives to supply oxygen to hospital centers. Small factories were made available to the Cuban health system, in addition to imports and donations from different countries.



Recently, a medical oxygen plant donated by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) was installed in the "Carlos Juan Finlay" hospital in Havana.

